Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,169 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 150.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

BOH opened at $89.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $63.64 and a one year high of $90.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

