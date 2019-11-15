Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,487.58

Shares of Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,487.58 and traded as low as $1,466.00. Bank of Georgia Group shares last traded at $1,492.00, with a volume of 62,117 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BGEO. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price target on shares of Bank of Georgia Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price target on shares of Bank of Georgia Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,400.20 ($31.36).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,339.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,486.67.

In other news, insider Archil Gachechiladze purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,477 ($19.30) per share, for a total transaction of £29,540 ($38,599.24).

About Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, BNB, and Other Banking Business segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, and SOLO brands.

