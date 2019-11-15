Banco Santander S.A. Sells 228,109 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 96.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,109 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $274,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $525,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,543.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,571 shares of company stock worth $5,431,851 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $134.49 on Friday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $147.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.74.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho set a $153.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.07.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

