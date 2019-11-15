Banco Santander S.A. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 89,500.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 711.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

EWC opened at $29.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

