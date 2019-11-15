Banco Santander S.A. Has $849,000 Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,057,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,046,352,000 after purchasing an additional 207,370 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.8% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,357,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,610,822,000 after acquiring an additional 99,687 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,629,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,773,000 after acquiring an additional 50,909 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,346,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,201,000 after acquiring an additional 329,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 25.5% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,992,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,766,000 after acquiring an additional 404,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.58.

NYSE CCI opened at $133.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $103.21 and a 1-year high of $149.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.52 and a 200-day moving average of $135.19. The company has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.28.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 82.12%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $1,506,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,614.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

