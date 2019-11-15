Banco Santander S.A. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CERN. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,492,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Cerner in the second quarter worth $1,613,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Cerner by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 166,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Cerner by 4.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 172,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Cerner in the second quarter worth $384,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CERN. Citigroup raised their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen set a $66.00 target price on Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cerner from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

In other Cerner news, COO Michael Nill sold 13,124 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $893,350.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 24,110 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,629,353.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,406.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 344,268 shares of company stock valued at $23,243,010. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $67.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.77. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

