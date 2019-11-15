Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,390 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

BSV opened at $80.67 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.87 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average of $80.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

