Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $166,316.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.03.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Comerica had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.