Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Get Banco Santander Brasil alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BSBR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander Brasil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of BSBR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.00. 35,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,836. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Banco Santander Brasil has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 183.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 114.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 559.1% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.