Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Gap Up to $6.59

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.38, but opened at $6.59. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 2,593,600 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDP. BidaskClub upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 60.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 17.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

