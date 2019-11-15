Baader Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €113.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €113.00 ($131.40) price target by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SIX2. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €109.43 ($127.24).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €85.00 ($98.84) on Wednesday. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €63.85 ($74.24) and a fifty-two week high of €103.40 ($120.23). The business has a 50-day moving average of €88.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of €90.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

