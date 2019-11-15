Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. Aytu Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 370.62%.

AYTU traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. 333,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,741. The company has a market cap of $20.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 4.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. Aytu Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.61.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AYTU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Aytu Bioscience from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Aytu Bioscience in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

