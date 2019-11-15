Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 410.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AYTU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Aytu Bioscience from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of Aytu Bioscience stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 4.63. Aytu Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Aytu Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 370.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Aytu Bioscience will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Searle & CO. lifted its position in shares of Aytu Bioscience by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 249,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 48,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu Bioscience

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

