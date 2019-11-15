AXMIN (CVE:AXM) Trading Up 19.1%

AXMIN Inc. (CVE:AXM) was up 19.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, approximately 139,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 52,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a market cap of $53.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.44.

About AXMIN (CVE:AXM)

AXMIN Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in central and West Africa. The company explores for gold properties. It primarily holds a royalty interest in the Senegal project located in the Birimian belt of eastern Senegal. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

