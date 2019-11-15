Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Shares Down 4.9%

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF)’s stock price was down 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73, approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Awilco Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Awilco Drilling Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AWLCF)

Awilco Drilling PLC provides drilling services to oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom and Norway. It owns and operates two semi-submersible drilling rigs. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Awilco Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Awilco Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.