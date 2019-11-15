Aviva (LON:AV) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AV. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aviva from GBX 484 ($6.32) to GBX 498 ($6.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 499.90 ($6.53).

Shares of LON AV traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 434.40 ($5.68). 6,515,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,250,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 409.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 405.32. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 442.30 ($5.78). The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46.

In other Aviva news, insider George Culmer bought 31,276 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.20) per share, with a total value of £124,478.48 ($162,653.18). Also, insider Glyn Barker purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £97,750 ($127,727.69).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

