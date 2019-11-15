Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives $33.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

AUTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 105.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 101.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUTL traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 83,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,527. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $461.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.26. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.54% and a negative net margin of 3,576.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

