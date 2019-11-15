Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Griffin Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.48.
Autodesk stock opened at $158.14 on Friday. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $178.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.73 and a 200-day moving average of $157.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,437.64, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.85.
In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $130,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,154 shares of company stock valued at $175,163. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Autodesk by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 246,534 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34,953 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 454.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
