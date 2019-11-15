Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Griffin Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.48.

Autodesk stock opened at $158.14 on Friday. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $178.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.73 and a 200-day moving average of $157.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,437.64, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.85.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $796.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $130,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,154 shares of company stock valued at $175,163. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Autodesk by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 246,534 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34,953 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 454.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

