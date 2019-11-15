Ausnet Services Ltd (ASX:AST) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Ausnet Services Ltd (ASX:AST) announced a interim dividend on Friday, November 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Ausnet Services’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
ASX:AST traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting A$1.84 ($1.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,874,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ausnet Services has a twelve month low of A$1.52 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of A$2.00 ($1.41). The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.29.
Ausnet Services Company Profile
See Also: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Ausnet Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ausnet Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.