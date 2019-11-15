Ausnet Services Ltd (ASX:AST) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Ausnet Services Ltd (ASX:AST) announced a interim dividend on Friday, November 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Ausnet Services’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

ASX:AST traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting A$1.84 ($1.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,874,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ausnet Services has a twelve month low of A$1.52 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of A$2.00 ($1.41). The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.29.

Ausnet Services Company Profile

AusNet Services Ltd engages in energy delivery services business in Australia. The company operates through Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Commercial Energy Services segments. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users in eastern Victoria.

