Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price points to a potential downside of 8.81% from the company’s previous close.

ACB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.50 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.36.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.52. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 17.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 76,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 13.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 613.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,778 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

