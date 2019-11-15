August Capital Management Vi, Sells 76,011 Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) major shareholder August Capital Management Vi, sold 76,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $1,582,549.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fastly stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,973,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,515. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.07. Fastly Inc has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $35.25.

Get Fastly alerts:

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Fastly and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $45,696,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $22,879,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $20,771,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $20,698,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $12,288,000. 14.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.