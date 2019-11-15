Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Down 17.2% in October

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the September 30th total of 36,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Auburn National Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

AUBN stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. Auburn National Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $47.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average is $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 27.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUBN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 522.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 19.4% in the second quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $101,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $313,000. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.