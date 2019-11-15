Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of BCEL stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.99. 3,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,413. Atreca has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCEL. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.41.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

