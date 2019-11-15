Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BCEL. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Atreca in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.93.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,303,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,238,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,141,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,721,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.
Atreca Company Profile
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
