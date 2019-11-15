Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BCEL. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Atreca in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.93.

NASDAQ BCEL traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,644. Atreca has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,303,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,238,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,141,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,721,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

