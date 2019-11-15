Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) SVP Sells $427,680.00 in Stock

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $427,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $109.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.88 and a 1-year high of $115.19. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.70.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $443.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 25.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 68.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 25.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

