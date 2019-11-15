Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Now Covered by Analysts at DNB Markets

DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

BDNNY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut Atlas Copco from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised Atlas Copco from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank raised Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America raised Atlas Copco from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

BDNNY stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 788. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $63.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47.

Boliden AB (publ), a metals company, explores for, mines, smelts, and recycles metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company mines for zinc, copper, lead, gold, silver, nickel, and tellurium deposits. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; Tara mine in Ireland; and Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.