Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BDNNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlas Copco currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BDNNY traded down $2.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.00. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 788. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $63.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38.

Boliden AB (publ), a metals company, explores for, mines, smelts, and recycles metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company mines for zinc, copper, lead, gold, silver, nickel, and tellurium deposits. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; Tara mine in Ireland; and Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.