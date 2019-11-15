Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Update

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.13.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%.
AAME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlantic American from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlantic American from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Atlantic American Company Profile
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.
