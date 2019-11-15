Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Update

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.13.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Atlantic American at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlantic American from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlantic American from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.