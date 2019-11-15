Atheios Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last Week (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Atheios has a market capitalization of $10,462.00 and $37.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain

Atheios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

