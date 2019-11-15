Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Down 31.9% in October

Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the September 30th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Atento by 133.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Atento in the second quarter valued at $64,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atento in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Engine Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Atento by 120.1% in the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 55,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Atento by 11.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atento alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Atento in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atento from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Atento from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

NYSE:ATTO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 77,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. Atento has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $210.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). Atento had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Atento will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.