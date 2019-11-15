Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.60 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%.

Shares of NYSE ATTO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. Atento has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $210.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80.

ATTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Atento from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atento from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Atento in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

