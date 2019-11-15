Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.60 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%.

Shares of NYSE ATTO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. Atento has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $210.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80.

ATTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Atento from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atento from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Atento in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

Earnings History for Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

