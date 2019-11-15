At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Stock Price Up 6.2%

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.20, approximately 1,609,776 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,608,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

HOME has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America set a $6.00 price objective on At Home Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research set a $6.00 target price on At Home Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on At Home Group from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $553.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. At Home Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $342.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman E. Mcleod acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $31,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 270,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,676,750.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,282,830 shares of company stock worth $8,740,600. 9.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 360.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 270,831 shares in the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Voit & Company LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

