Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

ARGGY traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

