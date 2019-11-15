Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASTE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $873.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.22. Astec Industries has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $43.26.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.24 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

In other news, VP Stephen C. Anderson acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $61,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jaco Van Der Merwe acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,579 shares in the company, valued at $184,212. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 1,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

