Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Asbury Automotive Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.25.

ABG traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.42. The stock had a trading volume of 133,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,804. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $111.71.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.01. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,973. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $137,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

