ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR alerts:

Shares of AHKSY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,657. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.69. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.