Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) will announce $121.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.71 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $129.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $369.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.20 million to $371.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $410.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.14 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.49% and a negative return on equity of 62.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae acquired 36,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,051.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph E. Faison acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $103,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,725 shares in the company, valued at $526,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,320,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,394,000 after purchasing an additional 510,131 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,105,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after buying an additional 57,440 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,690,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 27,170 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 611.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 930,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 799,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $13.66.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

