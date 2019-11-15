Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.65 Million

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) will announce $121.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.71 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $129.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $369.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.20 million to $371.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $410.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.14 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.49% and a negative return on equity of 62.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae acquired 36,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,051.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph E. Faison acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $103,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,725 shares in the company, valued at $526,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,320,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,394,000 after purchasing an additional 510,131 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,105,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after buying an additional 57,440 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,690,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 27,170 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 611.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 930,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 799,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $13.66.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.