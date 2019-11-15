Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Outperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of Argo Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Argo Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Argo Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.06.

NASDAQ ARGO opened at $63.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.99. Argo Group has a 12-month low of $60.36 and a 12-month high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.37 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 162.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 909,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,382,000 after purchasing an additional 563,338 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the second quarter worth about $30,739,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 186.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 342,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,036,000 after purchasing an additional 222,557 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,760,000 after purchasing an additional 148,719 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the second quarter worth about $8,958,000.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

