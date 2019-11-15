Argitek (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Trading Down 3.4%

Argitek Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:AGTK)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, approximately 19,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 39,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Argitek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.

Agritek Holdings, Inc offers services to the cannabis sector in the United States. It is involved in the acquisition and leasing of real estate properties, such as cultivation space and related facilities to licensed marijuana growers and dispensary owners. The company also offers compliance consulting, and equipment build out, banking and payment processing, multichannel supply chain, and consumer product, as well as branding, marketing, and sales solutions to the cannabis industry.

