Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardelyx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes small molecule therapeutics that work in the gastrointestinal tract to treat cardio-renal, GI and metabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Tenapanor which is in three ongoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with ESRD-HD and chronic kidney disease, as well as for constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. Ardelyx, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Svb Leerink increased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ardelyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ardelyx from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardelyx has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 17,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,829. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $380.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaufmann sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,874 shares of company stock worth $126,322. 15.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 6.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 118,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,627,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after buying an additional 249,537 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 16.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 809,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 111,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardelyx (ARDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.