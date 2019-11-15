Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Archrock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Archrock reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archrock will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Archrock had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $244.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AROC shares. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on Archrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other Archrock news, CEO D Bradley Childers bought 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,195,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,760,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 15,308 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $155,223.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 261,110 shares of company stock valued at $324,823. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Archrock by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,991,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,511,000 after acquiring an additional 841,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Archrock by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,494,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $164,244,000 after buying an additional 444,348 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Archrock by 1,041.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,928,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,044,000 after buying an additional 7,234,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Archrock by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,216,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,099,000 after buying an additional 372,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Archrock by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,959,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,365,000 after buying an additional 151,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

AROC stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 750,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,460. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. Archrock has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.83%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

