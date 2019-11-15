AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AquaVenture in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAAS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AquaVenture by 111.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in AquaVenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AquaVenture by 23.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in AquaVenture by 1,776.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in AquaVenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAAS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.52. 8,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,356. AquaVenture has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 0.91.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. AquaVenture’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AquaVenture will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

