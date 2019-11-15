Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($2.10) Per Share

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for Aptinyx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn ($2.10) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.05). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

APTX has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Aptinyx from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

Shares of Aptinyx stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.26. 54,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.01. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 42.34% and a negative net margin of 1,523.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 360.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 16,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.