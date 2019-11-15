Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $290.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. HSBC set a $190.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.54.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $262.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,163.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $264.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.73 and its 200-day moving average is $210.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 67,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $14,797,028.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,025,723.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 448,158 shares of company stock worth $97,019,630. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its position in Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

