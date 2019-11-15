Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Bartlett & Co. LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,069 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.6% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $137,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 112,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 108,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 72,299 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 448,158 shares of company stock worth $97,019,630. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $262.64 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $264.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1,165.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Apple from $243.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.38.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.