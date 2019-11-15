Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lessened by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,049 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 26,563 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.8% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $109,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Apple by 25.4% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2,245.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Apple by 64.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $119,000. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.54.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 448,158 shares of company stock valued at $97,019,630 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $262.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $264.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1,163.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.