Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Director Buys $16,050.00 in Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Director Redd Hugh purchased 1,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $16,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,221.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE APLE traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $16.08. 1,485,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,160. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $331.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 159.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 113.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 72.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 180.5% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APLE. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

