Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) CAO Ronald W. Penczek Sells 816 Shares of Stock

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $15.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $297.82. 2,357,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,564. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.29.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $26.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco bought a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 46.3% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

