Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) CAO Ronald W. Penczek Sells 816 Shares of Stock

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $15.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $297.82. 2,357,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,564. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.29.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $26.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.72.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco bought a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 46.3% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
