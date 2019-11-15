ANON Market Capitalization Tops $118,941.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 30.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 15th. ANON has a market cap of $118,941.00 and approximately $218.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ANON has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar. One ANON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00241081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.92 or 0.01457900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00035592 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00142755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

