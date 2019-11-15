Ankr 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.39 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Coinsuper, CoinExchange and Huobi Korea. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $8.88 million and $1.39 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. It launched on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Sistemkoin, Bgogo, Coinsuper, KuCoin, Coinone, ABCC, CoinExchange, Coinall, BitMax, Bithumb, Bittrex, Bitinka, IDEX, Hotbit, Binance DEX, Upbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

